Arsenal players, coaches and supporters won’t have a lot to celebrate in terms of football this Christmas.

Any glance towards the Premier League table will likely dampen the festive cheer and hopes of a title winning campaign. After all, the recent winter weeks have been cruel to a Gunners side that had showed so much promise.

In light of this disappointing form, a number of Arsenal players have took it upon themselves to cancel their very own Christmas party. The reasons behind the move are certainly admirable.

Stagnation

Cast your mind back to as little as two weeks ago and Arsenal were mounting a realistic title charge. While Chelsea were commanding a lead above them, Arsene Wenger’s men were in hot pursuit.

Besides, the north London side had lost just once all season and in the previous seven months in all competitions for that matter.

Their trip to Goodison Park last week put an end to all that, however. Strikes from Seamus Coleman and Ashley Williams saw Arsenal put to the sword despite Everton having gone almost two months without a league win.

They then suffered the same fate just days later at Manchester City. Once again throwing away a 1-0 lead, goals virtue of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling allowed City to leapfrog the Gunners.

As a result, Arsenal sit in fourth place. Damningly too, they are a hearty nine points behind table topping Chelsea and their local rivals, Tottenham, are breathing down their neck.

Party cancellation

Consequently, the Arsenal players took it upon themselves to cancel their Christmas party and, instead, focus on improving their game.

According to the Mirror, the squad thought it would send the wrong message to fans if they were pictured partying in comedic costumes. The decision was reportedly pushed by Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny.

Arsenal had planned to go out in fancy dress, as they had done last year. In approaching the festive period in comparatively poor form this year though, they decided against a repeat.

That isn’t to say that the Gunners were completely void of Christmas spirit though. The squad still went out for a meal together, but left their Santa and elf attire at home.

Moreover, players such as Alexis Sanchez took part in the annual Junior Gunners party this week. The event saw a lucky 150 youngsters meet their idols and enjoy activities with the club.

Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin also took time out for a round of selfies and a little kick-around.

The main party event has been chalked out for 2016 though. Besides, if Arsenal knuckle down now, then they may have even more to celebrate come May.

