While the Los Angeles Lakers have several enticing pieces to pull off a blockbuster trade, the team is not focused on moving its talented youngsters, Zach Lowe of ESPN writes.

D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, and Brandon Ingram are among the Lakers' best players and none of them are older than 22-years-old. Other pieces such as Larry Nance Jr. (23-years-old) and Jordan Clarkson (24-years-old) all have tremendous upside.

Instead of dealing away prime talent, Lakers head coach Luke Walton believes that honing homegrown talent is the Lakers' best strategy.

“If you grow from within, you control your own destiny," Walton said. “That’s the game plan. We want to see what this group can do. We don’t want to rely on anything else — on free agency, or trades.”

Lowe mentions that controversial Sacramento Kings center and All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is among the elite talent Los Angeles could try to acquire. However, he quotes various executives around the league who are split on his value.

Cousins, 26, is averaging a career-high 29 points to go with 10.7 rebounds. However, Cousins' volatile personality makes him a risk - especially when two top-five first-round picks from past two drafts (Ingram and Russell) may be the asking price.

Russell is averaging 15 points and 4.5 assists; Randle is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds; Ingram -- still just 19-years-old -- is averaging 7.6 points and four rebounds off the bench.

As Lowe adds, Kobe Bryant's retirement last season stalled the Lakers' evaluation of their young talent by one season. So it's imperative they give them time to develop before making a decision on their future.