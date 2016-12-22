Petra Kvitova will be released from hospital on Friday following a knife attack that left the tennis star needing surgery on her left hand.

The two-time Wimbledon winner sustained injuries to her racket holding hand after being attacked by an intruder at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic.

Fortunately, doctors performed surgery without complications and the rehabilitation timeframe means the world number 11 will only miss around six months of tennis.

Article continues below

The successful surgery means Kvitova will be able to return home on Friday – allowing her to sidestep the displeasure of spending Christmas in a hospital bed.

The 26-year-old now faces 14 days of bed rest and a slow rehabilitation process to heal the repaired tendons and nerves that were damaged in the melee.

Article continues below

During Tuesday’s attack, the assailant, who was allegedly looking to burgle the premises, gained entry to the apartment by posing as a utilities man looking to read a meter.

Once he forged his way inside, a struggle ensued, with Kvitova sustaining the injury during the altercation, before the attacker fled the scene.

Afterwards, Kvitova said she’s “shaken, but fortunate to be alive”, and although the emotional scars may take longer to heal, the multiple Grand Slam winner can be positive about the fact she won’t be sidelined from the sport for too long.

It was first feared that she wouldn't be able to play competitively again, but those initial fears were soon erased, luckily for the 26-year-old.

Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion, winning the title in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

Elsewhere, she has reached the semi-finals at the Australian and French Open, whilst reaching the quarter-finals in America.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms