With the New Year fast approaching, it’s a time for reflecting and looking forward to the next 12 months that lay ahead.

Late December is also a time for making resolutions and it must be wondered whether Premier League teams will consider playing more youngsters as their goal for 2017.

Given football’s current climate of big money spending and foreign imports, such a hope, unfortunately, remains unlikely. When did optimism ever hurt though?

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Nevertheless, that isn’t to say that English football isn’t rich with up and coming talent. After all, Marcus Rashford is living proof that – given the right circumstances – a young star can make it big at the flick of a switch.

Moreover, it hasn’t stopped the Mirror from looking at the top 10 starlets in English football to look out for in 2017.

Article continues below

The list, documenting some incredible young talent, can be seen below:

Domingos Quina (West Ham)

At just 17-years-old, Quina has already made quite the impression at the London Stadium. As Slaven Bilic put it himself: “He is one of those players that you think if he doesn't make it, then which player will?”

The midfielder helped guide Portugal to victory in the under-17s European Championships this summer and scored an outrageous 40-yard lob for the Hammers’ under-23s in recent weeks.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester City)

The young Englishman is rated as one of the brightest talents in Europe and has a promising future ahead of him. After all, City spent £500,000 on securing his signature when he was just 14-years-old.

Sancho has been seen training with the Citizen’s first team and has acquired a reputation for his incredible ability to beat defenders.

Harrison Chapman (Middlesbrough)

For a 19-year-old, Chapman has already garnered great experience in the ‘beautiful game’. Despite being yet to feature for Middlesbrough, he has played and starred during loan spells at Barnsley and Sheffield United.

Furthermore, his performance in a UEFA Youth League clash with Torino saw him labeled a ‘phenomenon’ by one Italian publication. Aitor Karanka is monitoring his progress with great interest.

Andre Green (Aston Villa)

While Green is no stranger to substitute cameos at Villa Park, 2017 looks set to be his breakthrough year. With a number of the club’s attackers poised to leave on African Cup of Nations duties, a gap in the starting XI looks set to arise.

The 18-year-old is believed to have caught the eye of Liverpool and Arsenal for his brilliant work down the wings and delivery of crosses. He has been seen taking set pieces with both feet too.

George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday)

The son of Sheffield Wednesday legend David Hirst, the up-and-coming striker has been making huge strides at academy level. Moreover, he has started to wiggle his way into the first team via cup competitions.

His proficiency in front of goal has been exemplified by his performances for England’s under-18s for whom he has scored four times in five caps.

Noor Husin (Crystal Palace)

The midfielder was released by Reading in the summer, but was quickly snapped up by Palace after a successful trial. In just four months, Husin has forced his way from the youth teams to the Premier League bench.

He is seen as a very talented midfielder with a great range of passing and ability to change a game in a split second. In addition, his rise is made all the more incredible by the fact he was born in war-torn Afghanistan.

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

Arsenal have something of a reputation for producing fine young players and Nelson looks to be the next from the production line. In fact, the winger has been at the north London club since he was just six-years-old.

Arsene Wenger has been hugely impressed with his skill and technique, so much so that he had Nelson training with the first team since the age of 15.

Billy Gilmour (Rangers)

Dubbed as one of the best talents Scotland has produced for decades, Gilmour has attracted prominent praise despite being just 15-years-old. After all, the midfielder played a crucial role in his nation’s Victory Shield win in October.

With Barcelona and Bayern Munich believed to be interested, Rangers face a fight to keep hold of their prize asset. It’s certainly exciting for Scotland fans for sure though.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)

Just like the player with which he almost shares his name, Walker-Peters is a versatile and pacey full-back. The 19-year-old is seen as the finest young star amid a typically talent rich batch at White Hart Lane.

He has already made the bench in the Premier League and has been a standout performer for England’s under-20s side. Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have big plans for the rising star.

Josh Maja (Sunderland)

The 18-year-old forward is already on the fringes of the starting XI and could be set for a breakthrough in 2017. David Moyes’ lack of transfer money could see him call upon Maja very soon.

Besides, upon his inaugural appearance in the FA Youth Cup, he found the net twice and was describe as being ‘head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch’. It’s certainly promising stuff.

Therefore, while it’s becoming harder and harder for young talent to fight their way into the Premier League, there’s no shortage of talent. Only time will tell just how many will make and who will fade away into obscurity.

Which starlet do you think has the biggest future ahead of them? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms