When Daniel Sturridge is on the top of his game, he is not only one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but in European football.

Constant injuries have plagued his Liverpool career but the fact that he’s still managed to score 57 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions during that time, shows just how prolific he really is.

And he showed his importance once again in the Merseyside derby last Monday. After weeks on the sideline with another niggle, Sturridge was thrown on with 10 minutes remaining in search of a winner to break the stalemate.

While he didn’t quite achieve that, it was his shot that struck the post leaving Sadio Mane with the simple task to win the match for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Earlier in the season, when he was fit, Sturridge simply couldn’t get a look in. Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino began the campaign on fire and even Divock Origi was occasionally substituted on ahead of him.

It led to speculation regarding his Liverpool future with rumours suggesting he could be on his way out of Anfield in January.

Sturridge's reaction

And Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed how Sturridge reacted to being left out of the starting line-up by Klopp earlier this campaign.

"He’s been frustrated that he hasn’t been involved," Henderson told the Daily Mail.

"But he hasn’t let it affect him and around the place he has stayed happy and quite chilled. You know when he gets fit he is a big plus because he has so much quality."

Sturridge's quality

And, although he’s not playing as much as he feels he should be, Henderson believes that Sturridge has a very important role to play if Liverpool are to win their first league title since 1990.

"When he comes on and when he plays, he has so much quality that you know he is going to produce magic and create goals. The key (at Everton) was the way he got himself an extra half-yard. That is what sets him apart, the close touch and movement," the skipper said.

"He gets the space, he gets away from his man, the shot is a bit scruffy but we have got a goal because of it. We all know the talent he has got. Everyone knows what a big player he can be for us. All the big stuff a striker needs to do? He is brilliant at it."

With Sadio Mane heading off to the African Nations in January, Firmino not finding the net since November 6 and Coutinho recovering from a serious knee injury, Sturridge will surely find himself in and around the starting XI in the weeks and months to come.

If he can stay fit, he could be crucial to Liverpool’s title challenge. Maybe Klopp’s decision to leave him out of the side in the early part of campaign will mean a fresh and fit Sturridge towards the end of the season.

