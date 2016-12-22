Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mourinho applauding the Old Trafford crowd..

Jose Mourinho takes dig at Chelsea for playing too defensively

It may have taken him four months, but Jose Mourinho seems to finally have things under control at Manchester United. The Special One has figured out his preferred starting XI and is starting to string together wins once again.

That being said, his side remains no less than 13 points behind table-topping Chelsea. Consequently, Mourinho will have to pull off a minor miracle to catch up with his old side come May.

Such disparity between the two teams hasn’t stopped the Portuguese ringing the controversy and criticism as he usually does, however. Even the Blues, with eleven wins in eleven games, aren’t safe from Mourinho’s wrath.

Winning streak

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are on fire. Despite a difficult start, a club record run of league wins has propelled them into an astonishing six-point lead at the top of the table.

The goals may have dried up recently, but 1-0 victories have suited them just fine. After all, their defence has conceded just twice in its last 990 minutes of Premier League football.

On that basis, you’d think Mourinho would have a lot of nice things to say about the team he managed for over five years and across two spells. However, if anything, the 53-year-old has been critical of the Blues.

According to the Telegraph, the Special One explained: “You have to be honest and say that is very difficult [winning the title]. It’s not just the difference in points, it’s also the Chelsea philosophy of playing.

“They score one goal and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in.

Derby County v Chelsea - FA Cup Third Round

“They don’t care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don’t see them losing many points.”

While it’s far from roasting Chelsea, it’s certainly not singing their praise. After all, Mourinho puts quite the impetus on how Conte’s men have shut up shop upon taking the lead in recent weeks.

Hypocritical?

However, what proves most surprising about the comments is how seemingly hypocritical they are. After all, Mourinho is regarded as a far more defensive coach than his successor at Chelsea.

Take the Blues’ 2-0 win at Liverpool in 2014. The 53-year-old parked the bus at Anfield and only scored upon Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip. It was about as defensive as you could possibly get.

Furthermore, he deployed a similar tactic at Anfield this season with United. With just one shot on target, it was hard to see the Red Devils fighting for anything more than a draw on Merseyside.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

Consequently, it seems quite bizarre for Mourinho to take a dig at a coach for using a tactic to which he usually panders himself. Then again, with Chelsea doing so incredibly well, maybe it’s simply jealousy.

They weren’t exactly playing defensive when they thrashed you 4-0 now were they Jose?

Do you think Chelsea will go all the way and win the Premier League this season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

