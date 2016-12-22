This has been a disastrous season for the New York Jets.

They're 4-10. The Ryan Fitzpatrick re-signing hasn't worked out. Young players haven't made an impact and veteran additions haven't exactly panned out. Worrisome lucrative contracts riddle the roster up and down. Players are even posting on social media that they don't want to play anymore.

When the Jets selected quarterback Christian Hackenberg out of Penn State in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, they did so with the expectation that he would be a project.

However, as Week 16 rolls around, it's Hackenberg who found himself in the spotlight during practice this week, as Bryce Petty suffered a bone-crunching hit in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Despite the hit, Petty is in line to start against New England, as coach Todd Bowles amused reporters with his brunt answer on the possibility of Hackenberg taking over under center.

"If we get down to the third quarterback," acknowledged Jets coach Todd Bowles (via ESPN.com), "we're probably getting killed in the first place."

Some may wonder why Bowles and the Jets wouldn't just roll the dice with Hackenberg, as the team is eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, a couple more losses would likely benefit the team in the long-run, as a higher draft pick would be in order.

On the season, Petty has completed just 57.7 percent of his passes for 809 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in five games played. He holds a quarterback rating of just 64.6. Hackenberg has yet to play a snap.

However, as former Jets head coach Herm Edwards once said, "You play to win the game!" It seems as Bowles wants to get the "w" and he believes Petty gives him the best chance.

Not starting Hackenberg in New England makes sense if Bowles and the organization is planning to play for a win. In fact, it's been impossible for first-year starting quarterbacks.

Opposing rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 in New England since 2000.

