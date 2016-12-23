After excerpts from George Karl's upcoming autobiography 'Furious George' slamming his former player Carmelo Anthony were released on Thursday, the Knicks star garnered heavy praise from peers and coaches.

Walking past the Knicks locker room before New York's matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Anthony was not willing to speak, however.

"Are you serious, man?" a visibly frustrated Anthony asked reporters who were awaiting a comment. "No way."

While Anthony wasn't speaking, his coach, Jeff Hornacek, praised and defended his superstar player, who, earlier in the day, was called a "user of people" by his former coach. Karl also said the former Denver Nuggets All-Star was "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it."

"Things like that can be a distraction," Hornacek said. "The biggest thing is that Carmelo, for us, has been great. What other guys talk about, I know none of that, I can only go by what I've seen from him.

"He's been a great leader for our team."

Anthony contributed 15 points and eight rebounds in the Knicks' 106-95 win on Thursday. But it was a team effort as New York had six players reach double figures in points. The bench was pivotal, too as Kyle O'Quinn (14 points, 16 rebounds), Brandon Jennings (12 assists), and Willy Hernangomez (15 points) led the way.

It was a microcosm of Karl's diatribe against Anthony, which included criticism of his defensive and leadership skills. Anthony and the team played well - the same team that had Anthony's back.

"Him as a person, he's a great person, I talk to him off the court, we hang out and do things as a team," Knicks guard Courtney Lee said to GiveMeSport. "On the court, I'm fine with him, I like playing with him -- he draws a lot of attention and makes my job easier and I have to be ready to shoot."

Since leaving Denver, Anthony has reiterated that the respect of his peers is what means the most to him. Those peers coming to his defense meant more than anything else.

“The truth of the matter is everybody else is kind of speaking for me and from their own experiences,” Anthony said after the win.

When you’re there it’s a different story from what you hear after the fact.”

Even Magic coach Frank Vogel, who was in the running for the Knicks' head coach vacancy over the offseason, praised the nine-time All-Star.

Hornacek was hired to coach the Knicks, so Vogel has never coached Anthony. However, needing to contain Anthony's scoring as the rival coach throughout the years has evolved into respect.

"Competing against Carmelo Anthony, he's at the top of the scouting report. I have great respect for him," Vogel said.

Anthony's former teammate Kenyon Martin -- who was also part of Karl's printed attacks -- fired at his former coach. Martin referred to Karl as a 'coward' and an 'awful person.' He also mentioned Karl's issue with him, Anthony, and J.R. Smith growing up without fathers.

"I didn't have a father growing up," Martin wrote on Twitter. "We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person?"

He also defended Anthony's on-court play.

"Talking bout Melo didn't like defense," Martin added. "Hell he never coached defense. How does that work?"

In true Melo fashion, he mostly laughed off the controversy. He joked that when he releases his book called "Stay Melo, not Furious Melo" people will understand him better. In general, just like Hornacek said before the game, Anthony's ability to take the high road is commendable.

“Nothing disappoints me anymore,” Anthony said. “I’m past being disappointed. I just hope he finds happiness in what he’ doing. His book…hopefully it will bring him happiness.”