Melo.

Carmelo Anthony earning high praise from coaches, teammates amid George Karl comments

After excerpts from George Karl's upcoming autobiography 'Furious George' slamming his former player Carmelo Anthony were released on Thursday, the New York Knicks star drew heavy praise from peers and coaches.

Walking past the Knicks locker room before New York's matchup against the Orlando Magic, Anthony was not willing to speak.

"Are you serious, man?" a visibly frustrated Anthony asked reporters who were awaiting a comment. "No way."

While Anthony wasn't speaking, his coach, Jeff Hornacek, praised and defended his superstar player, who, earlier in the day, was called a "user of people" by his former coach. Karl also said the former Denver Nugget All-Star was "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it."

"Things like that can be a distraction," Hornacek said. "The biggest thing is that Carmelo, for us, has been great. What other guys talk about, I know none of that, I can only go by what I've seen from him.

"He's been a great leader for our team."

Washington Wizards v New York Knicks

Karl's diatribe against Anthony included criticism of his defensive and leadership skills. However, teammates are downplaying those accusations.

"Him as a person, he's a great person, I talk to him off the court, we hang out and do things as a team," Knicks guard Courtney Lee said to GiveMeSport. "On the court, I'm fine with him, I like playing with him -- he draws a lot of attention and makes my job easier and I have to be ready to shoot."

Even Magic coach Frank Vogel, who was in the running for the Knicks' head coach vacancy over the offseason, praised the nine-time All-Star.

Hornacek was hired to be New York's coach, so Vogel has never coached Anthony. However, being a coach that has needed to find a way to contain Anthony's scoring throughout the years has evolved into respect.

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

"Competing against Carmelo Anthony, he's at the top of the scouting report. I have great respect for him," Vogel said.

Anthony's former teammate Kenyon Martin -- who was also part of Karl's printed attacks -- fired at his former coach. Martin referred to Karl as a coward and an awful person who was blessed with great talent to coach during his career. He also mentioned Karl's issue with him, Anthony, and J.R. Smith growing up without a father.

"I didn't have a father growing up," Martin wrote on Twitter. "We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person?"

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz, Game 6

He also defended Anthony's on-court play.

"Talking bout Melo didn't like defense," Martin added. "Hell he never coached defense. How does that work?"

