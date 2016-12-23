It’s hard to describe Joe Allen’s Liverpool career.

The Welshman arrived from Swansea for £15 million in 2012 and established himself as a key first-team player in his debut campaign. It was a decent start.

His second season was even better, making 24 appearances as Brendan Rodgers’ side went within inches of winning their first ever Premier League title.

Article continues below

However, during the 2014/15 campaign, he was made something of a scapegoat as the Reds slumped to a sixth-placed finish. That continued into the 2015/16 season before Rodgers was eventually sacked in October.

Under new manager Jurgen Klopp, Allen found first-team appearances very hard to come by but, when he did play, he performed admirably. It saw him turn from scapegoat into a bit of a fans favourite at Anfield.

Article continues below

His reputation improved even more amongst Liverpool fans after his impressive performances helped Wales reach the semi-finals of the European Championships this summer.

However, with the arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum and Marko Grujic in the central midfield positions, Klopp deemed Allen as surplus to requirements on Merseyside ahead of this season.

It meant Mark Hughes and Stoke were only too willing to snap him up for £13 million. It’s proved to be one of the signings of the season with the 26-year-old already scoring five goals, playing in a slightly more advanced role.

Hughes on Allen

Allen will return to Anfield on Boxing Day with his Stoke side and his new manager insists that Liverpool fans were surprised to see him leave the club this summer.

“I think Joe will want to do well when he goes back there, that is natural, but he has nothing to prove,” Hughes said.

“I know he was appreciated there by supporters and players alike. A lot of supporters expressed surprise when they allowed him to leave and I would expect him to receive a tremendous reception on the 27th.”

Hughes was surprised

Hughes added: “We had admired Joe Allen from afar for a long time, and obviously his time at Anfield was frustrating for him.

“It was only by a virtue of not playing week in week out that we managed to get him here.

“We were quite surprised that Liverpool were allowing him to leave after the European Championships, but I think they had other irons in the fire which allowed us to take Joe.

“They clearly were happy to do the deal and so were we. If you look at his performances since he arrived here they have been outstanding – we’re delighted with the deal.

“He could go close to getting double figures this year and if we can get a midfielder scoring 10 goals then that would significantly help us.”

Liverpool supporters have a reputation of giving their former players a tremendous reception whenever they return to the club - and that is bound to be the case when Allen comes back on Boxing Day.

Not only did he establish himself as a fan favourite at the club, he also scored an equaliser at Old Trafford this season for his new club - something that Kopites will have thoroughly enjoyed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms