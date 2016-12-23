It may seem surprising now, but once upon a time, John O’Shea was quite the footballer at Manchester United.

The Irishman plied his trade at Old Trafford for 12 years and made just under 400 appearances in the famous red jersey. Moreover, he won the small matter of five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Nevertheless, for all the success he experienced under Sir Alex Ferguson, O’Shea still maintains one regret about his time at the club. It’s fair to say it had some large permutations for his career too.

Biggest regret

For all the years he played at United, the 35-year-old felt his biggest mistake came at the end of his time at the club.

In fact, it proved his very decision to depart Old Trafford that gives him the most sleepless nights. The deal came in 2011 when he, as well as Wes Brown, moved to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

While he doesn’t regret transferring to the Stadium of Light, he feels he made the switch one year too soon.

Speaking to the Independent, O’Shea explained: “Should I have stayed at United longer? Yes. I have thought that a few times.

“I had a year left on my contract and we always said over the years that I could leave if the manager thought I wasn’t going to get enough football to keep me happy.

“At the time I thought I was going to guarantee myself a lot more football if I went away from United, but it wasn’t an easy decision, that’s for sure.”

There can be little doubting that O’Shea could have gone on that extra year too. After all, what proved his final season with United still saw him garner a healthy 32 appearances.

He may have lost his pace and offensive runs by that stage of his career, yet remained one of the most proficient and experienced defenders in England. It was certainly Sunderland’s gain though.

Relegation battle

Nevertheless, O’Shea’s battles no longer lie with winning the Premier League, but staying in it. Besides, Sunderland find themselves, once again, in a tense relegation battle.

Moreover, the Black Cats’ next match comes at Old Trafford and looks set to see O’Shea return to his old stomping ground.

The 35-year-old seems to be relishing the occasion too and stated: “I hope it won’t be my last trip there.

“I’m fit and well and want to play on. Thankfully throughout my career I’ve rarely had to have a long spell out or had major operations.

“I’m looking to play as long as possible. I was fairly confident when I left United that I would still be playing now because of the way I have looked after myself and done the right things through my career.”

He may not be the player he was at Old Trafford, but O’Shea isn’t finished just yet. After all, having regretted leaving United too early, he won’t want to make the same mistake when it comes to retirement.

