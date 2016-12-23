Official online NBA destination in the UK

Warriors' Kevin Durant shows wicked passing skills against Nets

The Golden State Warriors showed up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, heavy favorites against the Nets but finished the first half trailing 65-49.

The effort of Kevin Durant, however, was not the reason for the Warriors' sluggish start. Durant finished the half with nine points and five assists.

One of those assists became an instant classic.

Defended by Nets sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic in the first quarter, Durant tried to clear the path to the basket and was successful thanks to an ankle-shaking crossover. Next thing Bogdanovic knew, Durant was under the hoop as he dished a no-look pass to Kevin Looney - who was starting in favor of Draymond Green -- and he dunked it home.

Durant entered Thursday's game averaging 4.6 assists but he took his passing game up a notch. Unfortunately, the Warriors struggled in the first half against the Nets, whose 7-20 record is the second worst in the eastern conference.

Through the first half, Durant played well with Klay Thomspon and Zaza Pachulia pitching in 10 points apiece. However, the Nets, powered by Brook Lopez's 23 points and six rebounds were to strong through the first 12 minutes. 

