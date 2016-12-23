Official online NBA destination in the UK

Bismack Biyombo viciously rejects Derrick Rose's dunk attempt

Bismack Biyombo had four blocks in the first half of the Orlando Magic's Thursday night matchup against the New York Knicks. The Magic trailed at the half 57-47 as New York built a comfortable lead.

Derrick Rose, coming off a 25-point performance on Tuesday looked active and energetic to start the game. However, Rose tried to get a bit too comfortable for Biyombo's taste. 

Rose drove to the hoop with a vicious dunk on his mind, but he was met by the Orlando center instead.

However, Biyombo extended his left hand to block Rose's attempt as both men crashed to the floor. The Knicks bench, fans, and organization momentarily held their breath as Rose fell down with his back catching the brunt of the impact.

Rose recently missed four games with back spasms - re-aggravating the injury on a similar fall in Phoenix against the Suns last week. Luckily, the former NBA MVP quickly got to his feet and ran across the court unscathed.

Biyomobo finished the quarter with five points but made his presence felt on defense. Conversely, Rose finished the first half with nine points. 

While the rejection was not Rose's best moment, him leaving the scene of the massacre without an injury was a victory by itself.

