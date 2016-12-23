In his short career at the MLB level, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has shown that he’s a special player.

Over the past four years, he’s proven himself at every level. In 2013, he was Baseball America’s College Player of the Year, which led the Cubs to take him at No. 2 in the draft that year. The following season, he was the Minor League Player of the Year. In 2015, his first year in the Majors, he won National League Rookie of the Year honors.

Most importantly, in 2016, not only did he lead the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908, but he also took home the National League Most Valuable Player award after hitting .292 with 39 homers and 102 RBI’s over 155 games played.

To accurately convey what he’s meant to Chicago since he was called up, consider the following: he has managed a 13.6 wins above replacement over his first two years, which beat out Evan Longoria’s 11.8 for the highest mark of all-time for a third baseman.

While he’s not arbitration-eligible until 2018 and isn’t due for free agency until after the 2021 season, the Cubs should take care of an extension now, writes Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.

“It's all about the 2018-19 offseason. That's when Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Josh Donaldson and other notables are due for free agency. The biggest contracts in baseball are worth around $25 million to $30 million per year. The 2018-19 offseason could boost that figure to $35 million to $40 million per year. Once Bryant and Boras see such figures with Bryant only three years from his turn, there will be little chance they settle for a more team-friendly offer from the Cubs. Now is just the right time for such an offer.”

If you remember, Mike Trout had an instant impact just like Bryant did when he was called up and after a couple years of elite production, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim signed him to a six-year, $144.5 million deal which avoided his arbitration years as well as potential free agent seasons.

Especially since he’s a Scott Boras client, the Cubs should think about making a deal with Bryant sooner rather than later.

