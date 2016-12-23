It’s always exciting to discover a prodigy.

Joey the Jr. Reporter is certainly one of those and he brought his two brothers along in a special Christmas edition of his “On The Beat” interview series with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a pleasant and hilarious effort, the kids ask hard-hitting questions to the NHL players, including the topics of: how to pick up girls, hair, eggnog, The Grinch and holiday plans. Scroll down to check out the video.

It’s also worth noting that the players seem to prefer this kind of interview rather than the monotonous questions that they’re usually asked before and after games.

This is just another example of why the Blackhawks are the premier franchise in the NHL and one of the best in the entire world of sports. In fact, their fans were rated as the No. 1 fans in the NHL for the first time this year by Forbes.

This season, Chicago is 22-9-4 and hold the best record in the entire NHL with 48 points. If they were to win the Stanley Cup again this season, it would be their fourth title since 2008 and the “dynasty” word would have to be discussed.

Allowing Joey the Jr. Reporter access to the locker room is just another thing that the organization has done right.

