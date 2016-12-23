Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

.

Hilarious junior reporters interview Blackhawks players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s always exciting to discover a prodigy.

Joey the Jr. Reporter is certainly one of those and he brought his two brothers along in a special Christmas edition of his “On The Beat” interview series with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a pleasant and hilarious effort, the kids ask hard-hitting questions to the NHL players, including the topics of: how to pick up girls, hair, eggnog, The Grinch and holiday plans. Scroll down to check out the video.

Article continues below

It’s also worth noting that the players seem to prefer this kind of interview rather than the monotonous questions that they’re usually asked before and after games.

This is just another example of why the Blackhawks are the premier franchise in the NHL and one of the best in the entire world of sports. In fact, their fans were rated as the No. 1 fans in the NHL for the first time this year by Forbes.

This season, Chicago is 22-9-4 and hold the best record in the entire NHL with 48 points. If they were to win the Stanley Cup again this season, it would be their fourth title since 2008 and the “dynasty” word would have to be discussed.

Allowing Joey the Jr. Reporter access to the locker room is just another thing that the organization has done right.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again