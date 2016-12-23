On the way to the World Series, MLB fans of every team were captivated by the valiant run by the Chicago Cubs.

Picking up their first title since 1908, the Cubs finally got over the hump and inspired a lot of people along the way.

What was lost in the journey, however, was the fact that the 2016 Cubs team was constructed similarly to a World Series winning team from a couple decades ago: the 1997 Florida Marlins.

Since the MLB doesn’t have a salary cap, teams are allowed to spend whatever they want to land talent. In recent years, teams like the Kansas City Royals proved that teams don’t need to spend tons of money to be successful and win the World Series.

However, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein had a different idea. Instead of staying small on the payroll scale and being patient, he spent a ton of money in the hopes of winning sooner rather than later.

It was historic and it worked.

In fact, Chicago boosted their payroll by 169 percent between 2014 and 2016, which was a record two-season increase among World Series winners.

You have to wonder if Epstein looked back into history when using that strategy.

Neil Paine of FiveThirtyEight offered the following comparison.

“It’s a fitting coincidence that the previous mark was set by a team whose roster was basically completed about 20 years earlier. On Dec. 12, 1996, the Florida Marlins signed free-agent outfielder Moises Alou to a five-year, $25 million contract, the final major piece of a team built largely through a wild, two-year spending spree. When they celebrated their own championship 10 months later, Florida would face accusations of having “bought a World Series,” but they also set a model that many teams would follow over the ensuing years, sometimes to great success — as with the Cubs — and often to great failure. Either way, the era of the store-bought championship bid was at hand.”

Given the extreme parity of the MLB and the inconsistency in accurately predicting a World Series champion, you can’t possibly come to a conclusion of which strategy of team building is most effective.

But, it is very interesting to see the parallels between these two great teams.

Paine was sure to note the eventual demise of the Marlins after that outstanding run in the 1997 campaign, labeling it as an anomaly. He also thinks that the Cubs will fit that same mold as we look back years from now because hoarding talent for the short-term results in layered issues.

After all, he noted that there are “very few teams in history who ever saw a complex multiyear building scheme end in anything other than frustration.”

The Cubs will be looking to prove the statistician wrong for years to come.

