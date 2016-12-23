Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mike Trout’s growing legacy summed up in one all-encompassing stat

At just 25-years-old, Mike Trout has already held the label as the “best baseball player in the MLB” for three full seasons.

In his five full seasons in the league, Trout has won two American League Most Valuable Player awards and has finished second in voting in each of the other three years.

Posting a career .306 average, trout has blasted 168 homers, knocked in 497 runs and has stolen 143 bases in 811 career games. In 2016, he hit .315 with 29 homers, 100 RBI’s and 30 steals en route to the MVP honor.

While it’s easy to list all of his incredible stats and accolades thus far, there’s one all-encompassing stat that tells the story of his career to date: Wins Above Replacement.

Wins Above Replacement quantifies the impact that a player has over what a replacement player would bring to that same team. In other words, Trout’s WAR of 10.6 this past season means that he accounted for 10.6 more wins than what a replacement center fielder could have achieved.

The higher the WAR, the higher the historic value of the player.

As you can imagine, Trout’s WAR is already off-the-charts.

That’s right, Trout has played just five full seasons at the MLB level, yet ranks eighth all-time when looking at the sum of the best seven WAR seasons among center fielders in the history of the sport.

Oh, and the seven other guys ahead of him?

If you need another reason why Trout is not only the best player in the game today, but is also making his case for the Hall of Fame at age 25, look no further than this stat.

Topics:
Mike Trout
MLB
Los Angeles Angels

