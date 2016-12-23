The Golden State Warriors looked like they were on the verge of a stunning upset loss in Brooklyn when they entered the second half trailing 65-49 to the Nets, the eastern conference's second-worst team.

But a second-half renaissance paved the way to a solid 117-101 victory for Dub Nation as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson combined for 64 points. It wasn't just productivity for the Warriors, it was the style they were doing it in.

Durant managed a nasty crossover into a no-look pass to Kevin Looney in the second quarter. Durant's night, in which he scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, also included a strong dunk over three Nets defenders.

Durant was the star of the game but he had major -- and unorthodox -- help from Curry. The reigning two-time NBA MVP was dribbling down the court when his signature mouthpiece suddenly fell out of his mouth. Unphased by the gaffe, Curry proceeded to catch the item and complete a sweet assist -- one of seven on the night -- to Durant.

Brooklyn enjoyed a solid 28-point, eight rebound effort from Brook Lopez and a double-double (10 points, 11 assists) from Jeremy Lin. In the end, it wasn't enough to overcome Golden State.

With the win, the Warriors added to their league-best 26-4 record.