Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

MLB

.

Yankees prospect is an absolute freak in the gym

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When the New York Yankees traded away Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller last season, the moves were heavily criticized by many fans of the team.

However, the Bronx Bombers received a hefty return from the Chicago Cubs in terms of young prospects to develop. Plus, they re-signed Chapman in the offseason, thus making themselves major winners in that deal.

The Cleveland Indians similarly handed over some prospects for Miller, including outfielder Clint Frazier, a top prospect who has drawn some serious comparisons to the game’s best center fielders.

Article continues below

One of the main reasons for the high praise is due to his freakish athleticism. But, as seen in the video below, that athleticism didn’t exactly come naturally.

He puts in the work in the gym and most of all loves seeing the results on the field.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

WWE fan favourite set for 'big match' at WrestleMania 33

WWE fan favourite set for 'big match' at WrestleMania 33

CM Punk's latest action all-but confirms he's done with WWE

CM Punk's latest action all-but confirms he's done with WWE

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Last year, he spent 89 games with Double-A Akron in the Indians organization, hitting .276 with 13 homers, 48 RBI’s and 13 stolen bases. After being traded to the Yankees, he spent the last 25 games in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At that level, he struggled, hitting just .228 with three homers, seven RBI’s and no stolen bases. He also struck out 30 times in 101 at-bats.

While there is certainly a learning curve that comes along with seeing higher-level pitching, the Yankees hope that the 22-year-old can develop into a stable long-term option for their club in the future.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

While he will likely need most of the 2017 season to continue his development at the Minor League level, judging by his words in the video above, he will find a way to figure things out and become the player he wants to become.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New York Yankees
MLB
Cleveland Indians
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again