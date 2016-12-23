When the New York Yankees traded away Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller last season, the moves were heavily criticized by many fans of the team.

However, the Bronx Bombers received a hefty return from the Chicago Cubs in terms of young prospects to develop. Plus, they re-signed Chapman in the offseason, thus making themselves major winners in that deal.

The Cleveland Indians similarly handed over some prospects for Miller, including outfielder Clint Frazier, a top prospect who has drawn some serious comparisons to the game’s best center fielders.

Article continues below

One of the main reasons for the high praise is due to his freakish athleticism. But, as seen in the video below, that athleticism didn’t exactly come naturally.

He puts in the work in the gym and most of all loves seeing the results on the field.

Article continues below

Last year, he spent 89 games with Double-A Akron in the Indians organization, hitting .276 with 13 homers, 48 RBI’s and 13 stolen bases. After being traded to the Yankees, he spent the last 25 games in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At that level, he struggled, hitting just .228 with three homers, seven RBI’s and no stolen bases. He also struck out 30 times in 101 at-bats.

While there is certainly a learning curve that comes along with seeing higher-level pitching, the Yankees hope that the 22-year-old can develop into a stable long-term option for their club in the future.

While he will likely need most of the 2017 season to continue his development at the Minor League level, judging by his words in the video above, he will find a way to figure things out and become the player he wants to become.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms