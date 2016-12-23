Trying to contain Neymar for 90 minutes must surely be every defender’s worst nightmare.

The Brazilian superstar is unquestionably one of the most - if not *the* most - skillful footballers on the planet.

He’s terrorised full-backs throughout his career and made no exception when he went head-to-head with Fred Desimpedidos during a charity match for Chapecoense on Thursday night.

The match was contested between a Neymar XI and a Robinho XI and the Barcelona star’s team ran out 13-9 winners.

However, rather than any of the 22 goals, the undoubted highlight of the match came during stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Video: Fred begs Neymar not to destroy him

Neymar’s XI were already leading 7-4 when defender Fred kneeled down and begged the Brazilian forward not to destroy him for the umpteenth time.

Neymar reacted by indicating that he’d spare his opponent further embarrassment, only to then rinse him with another piece of individual magic.

Too cheeky!

Here's another angle...

Fred: 'That sums up my performance'

Fred, a dead ringer for Neymar as it happens, then took to Twitter after the match.

He quoted the video we’ve embedded above alongside the caption: “That sums up my performance today ... Thanks @neymarjr 👍🏻“.

Silence for the Chapecoense victims

Before the match took part, the two sets of players held a one-minute silence for the victims of the Chapecoense tragedy, in which 71 of the 77 people on board LaMia Flight 2933 lost their lives after the plane crashed in Medellin.

Chapecoense were on their way to the Copa Sudamerica final and were later declared winners of the South American competition on the request of their opponents, Atletico Nacional.

Video: Neymar XI 13-9 Robinho XI

Last night’s charity match will have raised a huge amount of money for the victim’s families and here are all the goals from the match.

