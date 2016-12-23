Celtics (17-12) 109, Pacers (15-16) 102

A season-high from Jeff Teague (31/5/8) could not save the Indiana Pacers as the Boston Celtics continued to put their early-season mediocrity behind them. Isaiah Thomas (28/1/9) showcased his All-Star level talents once again to lead Beantown.

Warriors (26-4) 117, Nets (7-21) 101

Brook Lopez (28/8/2) had 23 points at halftime as the Nets took a 16-point lead into the break. However, the Warriors, as they always do, rallied behind Stephen Curry (15/2/7), Kevin Durant (26/9/7) and Klay Thompson (23/5/2). Zaza Pachulia (15/14/4) had himself a double-double.

Magic (13-18) 95, Knicks (16-13) 106

Derrick Rose (19/5/3) and Brandon Jennings (4/1/12) had the Knicks in full flow as they saw off a spirited Orlando Magic team. Serge Ibaka (23/10/1) had a big night for the Florida-based franchise. There are concerns for New York as Kristaps Porzingis (12/4/1) jarred his knee in the second half and sat out the rest of the game.

Lakers (11-21) 107, Heat (10-20) 115

Hassan Whiteside (23/13/0), Justise Winslow (23/13/3) and Goran Dragic (21/2/7) led Miami to a big second half fightback after being down by as many as 19 on the night when the Heat retired Shaquille O'Neal's jersey. Lou Williams (27/2/1) had his usual big-scoring game for the Lakers.

Spurs (23-6) 101, Clippers (22-8) 106

Chris Paul (19/7/6) took the Clippers closer to regaining second place in the Western Conference with a win over the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard's (27/9/5) game high was not enough for the Spurs as six L.A. players hit double digits.

