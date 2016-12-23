It is that time of year when many football fans of a younger generation will be hoping a copy of FIFA 17 appears under the tree on the morning of Christmas day.

The popular video game has been available to purchase since the end of September but the festive period always prompts a second surge of sales as it represents the perfect gift for anyone who doesn't already have it.

And in case you are one of the few who are yet to get their hands on this year's edition or you do possess it and absolutely love humiliating both friends and foes by scoring screamers, the video below is just perfect to whet your appetite.

FIFA have posted a video on YouTube of the best 11 goals scored so far on the 2017 version and it is, quite frankly, frightening.

Taken from various online clashes, the video features the type of goals that would force some of the more short-tempered gamers to react by throwing their controller at the screen in sheer disbelief.

All of the big names feature, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both score fine individual efforts while Paul Pogba's long-range free-kick with the outside of his foot is a joy to behold.

They are also joined by goals from the likes of Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, whose ridiculous rabona from the byline just defies physics.

As if that doesn't sound epic enough, each one is narrated by the booming voice of Ray Hudson.

If, after watching that, you are not desperate to try and recreate some of those stunning goals, there must be something wrong.

