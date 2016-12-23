Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar.

Neymar and Nene combine for cheeky penalty during charity match

Neymar lit up the charity match in aid of Chapecoense on Thursday night.

The Barcelona and Brazil superstar entertained the crowd with a series of flicks, tricks and, of course, goals.

Neymar was so good that one of his opponents (Fred Desimpedidos) even kneeled down during the end of the first half and begged the 24-year-old to resist embarrassing him for the umpteenth time. (You can see that by clicking HERE).

Neymar took no pity on poor old Fred and humiliated him anyway. Savage.

Minutes earlier and Neymar had just combined with his teammate Nene to score one of the cheekiest penalties we’re ever likely to witness. The sort of penalty that you’re unlikely to see replicated in a competitive match.

Video: Nene and Neymar combine for cheeky penalty

Nene ran up to take the spot-kick but, instead of shooting, back-heeled the ball into Neymar’s path.

The Barça star then did the rest: dummying the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the net.

Similar to the Cruyff-Olsen penalty

The Nene-Neymar penalty is similar to the penalty made famous by Johan Cruyff and Jesper Olsen back in 1982.

Which Barcelona replicated...

That famous penalty - one of the most iconic penalties in football history - was then replicated by Barcelona in a match against Celta Vigo earlier this year.

Lionel Messi shaped to take the penalty before squaring to Luis Suarez, who converted.

Messi's pass was intended for Neymar - not Suarez

But did you know that Messi’s pass was, in fact, intended for Neymar.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-CELTA

The pass lacked a little pace so Suarez did what he needed to do.

