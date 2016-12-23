The China revolution is showing no signs of slowing down.

The latest big name to move swap Europe for Asia is Chelsea midfielder, Oscar, after the club announced that a deal had been agreed with Shanghai SIPG on Twitter on Friday morning.

The Brazilian international has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte this season but the Blues have still been able to pocket a healthy fee reportedly in the region of £60 million.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old will officially move to Shanghai once the winter transfer window on January 1 opens - ending his four-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional for £25 million in 2012 and scored 38 goals from over 200 appearances for the club.

Article continues below

Arguably his best moment in a Blue shirt came during his first season at the club when he scored a stunning curling effort against Juventus in the Champions League - see video below.

He was also a key member of the Chelsea side that went on to win the Europa League later that year as well as the Jose Mourinho team who picked up the Premier League and League Cup in 2015.

The midfielder has always been a popular figure amongst Chelsea fans but Conte's decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October has seen Oscar frozen out the reckoning.

Since then, the Chelsea boss has been vindicated by guiding the Blues to 11-straight wins and the top of the league.

However, some supporters are still disappointed Oscar has not stuck around a bit longer to fight for his place.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms