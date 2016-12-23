England’s 2-1 defeat to Iceland at the European Championships will be remembered, unfortunately for Roy Hodgson, as one of the worst results in the national team’s history.

Hodgson’s men were expected to comfortably progress to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals after getting the so-called ‘dream draw’ in the last 16.

England took the lead in the fourth minute through a Wayne Rooney penalty but failed to recover after conceding two goals by Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson in the next 14 minutes.

Rooney and his teammates were spectacularly bad from the moment Iceland went 2-1 ahead and England subsequently exited the tournament with a whimper. Hodgson resigned after the final whistle. In truth, he had little choice.

Six months on from the most humiliating moment of Hodgson’s managerial career and the 69-year-old has conducted his first newspaper interview with The Times.

Hodgson gives insight into half-time team talk

During the interview he was asked how he reacted inside the dressing room at half-time.

Hodgson admits he didn’t rant and rave at the players during the interval and insists he wouldn’t do so now if he had the opportunity to turn back the clock.

“No, I believe in myself, I believe in my ability,” he said. “Nothing happened in the dressing room at half-time that didn’t happen in my previous 55 games [in charge of England].

“You start to see the fear emerging and the self-confidence draining and then you start to think: ‘What can I do to stop this?’ and then you look to your bench. We took Eric Dier off at half-time. We were unlucky with him because in the warm-up he felt an ankle injury and he thought he was going to be OK to play. But he obviously wasn’t himself so at half-time we thought Jack Wilshere was an obvious replacement, and a more attack-minded player, although it was forced upon us.”

Hodgson: We told the players to play without fear

Hodgson did, however, admit that he told the players it was important to play the second half without fear.

“All that we did in the build-up was about having no fear,” he continued. “We had to rise above the question: ‘What if we lose, what’s the reaction going to be?’

“And that was what we said at half-time. But they were just words. Saying to someone: ‘Have no fear, don’t be afraid.’ They’re good words, but what ‘no fear’ means to you might be different to what ‘no fear’ means to them.

“And don’t forget we’re dealing with young players. We knew there would come a moment when we might be criticised for not having enough wise old heads on the pitch but we were building for the future. The pitch didn’t help but we managed to produce the worst game out of 56 at a crucial stage of a tournament that gets you knocked out [at the group stage]. I’m pleased the players have got over that [exit] and I see the same sort of team and set up.”

Hodgson: I was thinking 'This can't happen'

Hodgson also admitted that he began to fear what the reaction would be like at home if England were to suffer the humiliation of being knocked out of the tournament by minnows, Iceland.

“During that second half you’re thinking, ‘This can’t happen, this is such a bad moment, we can’t live through the aftermath of this moment’ and you are counteracting that with considering, ‘What can we do, what changes can be made?’” Hodgson added. “Half of you is thinking tactically and the other half of you, your heart is beating faster because it’s not going your way.”

Hodgson is keen to continue coaching

But despite being responsible for England’s worst defeat since they were knocked out of the 1950 World Cup by USA, Hodgson is keen to carry on coaching.

“I’m not thrusting myself forward for every job that comes up, I’m leading a fairly low-key life,” he said. “I quite like the idea of still coaching. If you ask me what I put on my passport, football manager or football coach, I would put football coach.

“I’ve missed the day to day routine after four years with England. I’m a better coach now, towards the end of my career, than I was when I started.”

