Nick Blackwell forced the boxing world to hold its breath for the second time in less than a year after crazily opting to spar last month, despite being forced to retire from the sport.

A tenth round knockout defeat to Chris Eubank Junior back in March resulted in the former British middleweight champion being placed in an induced coma.

Although Blackwell made a full recovery, he was told he can no longer compete so turned to training others instead.

But a secret sparring session, against doctor's orders, last month forced Blackwell back into hospital to reduce the swelling on his brain.

The man who was his opposite number on the night Blackwell suffered the initial head injury has now come out to condemn the Brighton boxer's decision.

The tension between the middleweights has remained high since their brutal clash and Eubank Jr has added further fuel to the fire by labelling Blackwell's sparring session as 'madness'.

“It’s just madness – absolute madness. I understand how strong a love can be for the sport because I have that love inside me," Eubank said, as per The Mirror.

“But there is a difference between loving your sport and being able to spend time with your family and enjoy life.

“That is what he risked when he had that sparring session. I can’t understand that.

“He has done it and it’s a shame, but hopefully he pulls through again and everything is fine and he can learn from his mistake.”

After the Blackwell fight, it was revealed Eubank Jr had been instructed by his father to aim for the body to spare his opponent of further harm.

And even though the British champ wanted to visit Blackwell in hospital following the bout, his request was denied - a gesture Junior will not be making again.

He added: “The last time I tried to be there and I wanted to see Nick but everyone around him blocked it.

“Then he came out of the coma and said the things he said about me and my father, so I’ve kind of got the message now — to just leave it.

“But I would still love to see him again and have the chance to shake his hand.”

