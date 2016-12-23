Not everybody reading this will be old enough to remember Thomas Gravesen.

If you’re one of those young football fans *looks on with envy* then allow us to paint a picture for you.

Gravesen was a tough-tackling Denmark international who represented his country 66 times and played 141 league matches for Everton in the early 2000s. Then, in 2005, he somehow secured a shock move to Real Madrid, where he spent a season before joining Celtic.

Nobody expected Madrid, arguably the world’s biggest football club, to sign Gravesen.

Yes, he was a decent enough Premier League midfielder and he was tough, but he wasn’t close to the level of his world-class teammates at the Bernabeu.

Madrid fans liked Gravesen because he was crazy

Nevertheless, Los Blancos supporters took Gravesen to their hearts because he was a bit crazy - as this video shows.

He also had a high-profile bust-up with Robinho in training…

You won't believe what Gravesen is up to these days

Gravesen retired in 2008, following a loan spell back at Goodison Park, and if we gave you 100 guesses what he’s up to these days you still wouldn’t get it.

No, it’s not coaching. And no, it’s not punditry.

Gravesen, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, is currently living in Las Vegas with his US model wife of Czech origin, Kamila Persse, and has amassed a staggering €100 million fortune.

“While many laughed at Gravesen, he was a smart guy and today, he lives as a God,” Marca write.

Gravesen had amassed £82m by 2013

According to a report in The Sun last year, Gravesen’s wealth increased to £82 million by 2013 following a series of “smart investments”.

And these days you can find him “mixing it with the Vegas elite around the poker table”.

Gravesen spends his retirement playing poker

This was backed up by a report in the Daily Mail a few years back, which stated that gambling is one of Gravesen’s favourite post-retirement hobbies.

He’s got more than enough money to fritter away - although by the sounds of it, he wins far more cash than he loses.

So, here’s to Thomas Gravesen: proof that you don’t necessarily need to be a world-class footballer to earn an absolute fortune.

