Heading into the New Year, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United look a totally different beast to contend with compared to the side that stuttered so badly in October.

Improved performances and three back-to-back wins have coincided with the Red Devils closing the gap on the Premier League's top four to just four points.

And Rio Ferdinand believes it has been the form of three players in particular that has inspired the recent turnaround.

Article continues below

Much has been made about Michael Carrick's unbeaten record in the starting XI for Man United this season but his former teammate thinks the veteran midfielder has been helped out by those alongside him.

Mourinho has publicly voiced his concerns about playing Carrick too frequently this season but the 35-year-old's link up play with fellow midfielders, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, has proven invaluable to the Portuguese boss.

Article continues below

In an interview for Man United's official website, Ferdinand revealed that the team look far more balanced when the trio are picked together.

"I don’t think Jose knew his best team for a while but in the last few games you’ve seen him consistently starting the three midfielders of Herrera, Carrick and Pogba and I think you’ve seen a better balance in the midfield, so hopefully we can start motoring on now," the ex-United captain said.

"That’s been a problem in the past in terms of working out where the balance is and who the best partnerships and combinations are, and I think he may have found that in those three.

"It frees up Paul, who’s a bit more of a maverick, and means he can roam a bit more."

After three years of frustration at Old Trafford, Ferdinand can now see the foundations being put in place for a brighter future at his old club.

Nevertheless, the BT Sport pundit insists that United supporters may not see the full value of Mourinho's hard work until next season.

He added: "I think next season will be the more important one for United. They’ve spent big this summer and they’ll probably reinvest again next summer and go again the following season.

"This season, though, any one of six teams is capable of winning the league and United are in that mix. We need to keep being consistent and keep up a run of games where we build up confidence and get points on the board."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms