Valtteri Bottas believes that he could win his first Formula One race if handed a car that is part of a team in contention for the Constructors' Championship.

The Finn might just get his wish in the upcoming season as Mercedes look to step up their bid to capture him from Williams.

Despite making the podium nine times in his career, the 27-year-old has not been able to register any victories to his name in 77 starts.

WIlliams is considering offers from Mercedes who are desperate to add a fairly experienced driver to their ranks following the abrupt and surprising announcement made by world champion Nico Rosberg, just a few days after winning his maiden F1 title at the final race in Abu Dhabi.

The British team have already rejected a proposal from Toto Wolff, which included a reduction in the price of engines for 2017, as well as an opportunity to capture rookie driver Pascal Wehrlein from Mercedes.

However, it is understood that a second offer is being prepared by the champions in order to coax Williams into a possible deal.

Meanwhile, Felipe Massa is believed to have agreed to come out of retirement to drive for Williams if Bottas were to leave.

Addressing Mercedes' interest before Rosberg's retirement, Bottas told Autosport: "It feels like I need the correct machine for that. It's going to come in the future, hopefully sooner rather than later.

"I know if there's a car that is close to being the best car or top three car, I can definitely do it."

Bottas has said that he wishes to record his first victory with Williams, but would not be opposed to any changes in plans in the coming years.

"You need to make some kind of a career plan but in Formula 1 it's pretty tricky to make a year by year plan," he added.

"Things are going to develop, you don't know how the market is going to be for the drivers and how many seats there are going to be in different teams.

"The best game plan is to get everything out of the car in every single race next year and then see race by race or month by month how the situation is developing and see from there.

"My first goal is to win a race, and obviously then one day the world championship.

"Hopefully it can be with Williams but if not I'm always going to try and get to my goals and obviously then you need to change plans if it seems like it's not possible."

Having clinched the title for three years in a row, Mercedes is currently considered the team with the best engine and crew.

Driving for the German team could in fact enhance Bottas' chances of success significantly.

