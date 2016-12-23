Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Emmanuel Eboue.

What Emmanuel Eboue said to Arsene Wenger after Wigan horror show in 2008

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cast your minds back to Saturday 6th December, 2008.

It's Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsene Wenger's men taking a 16th-minute lead through Emmanuel Adebayor's cool finish.

Samir Nasri was then forced to go off 16 minutes later after a strong challenge from Wilson Palacios, which saw cult hero Emmanuel Eboue enter the fray.

Article continues below

And the rest is history.

The Ivorian produced one of the worst performances from an Arsenal player in Premier League history, making a number of awful - but hilarious - mistakes that almost cost the game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Jets coach makes amusing remark about potentially starting third-string QB against Patriots

Jets coach makes amusing remark about potentially starting third-string QB against Patriots

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

WWE superstar reportedly went off-script during SmackDown LIVE

WWE superstar reportedly went off-script during SmackDown LIVE

Officials reportedly tried to stop Vince McMahon’s ‘stupid’ idea at WWE Roadblock

Officials reportedly tried to stop Vince McMahon’s ‘stupid’ idea at WWE Roadblock

Watch: Opponent begs Neymar not to destroy him - so here's what he did

Watch: Opponent begs Neymar not to destroy him - so here's what he did

Watch: Neymar and Nene combine for one of the cheekiest penalties ever

Watch: Neymar and Nene combine for one of the cheekiest penalties ever

Eboue's diabolical showing eventually saw him substituted in the 90th minute, with fans booing the right-back as he trudged off the pitch to be replaced by Mikel Silvestre.

Arsenal hung on to a 1-0 win that day to end Wigan's five-game unbeaten run, but the game will always be remembered for Eboue being humiliated.

In a widespread interview with the Telegraph, where he discussed everything from meeting the Queen to pretending to talk Korean, Eboue revealed how he felt after the game and what he said to Wenger.

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - Premier League

"I was very surprised by that reaction of the fans," he said. "The whole team was playing bad that day but we still won 1-0. All of us played badly.

"I don't know why it was only me. When you are a footballer and your own fans boo you, it's very bad, your confidence goes.

"After that happened I said to Arsene Wenger, 'I don't want to come in anymore for training because I feel bad'. I got back home and I was crying.

"But the same week some of the fans came to the club to say sorry to me about that. That was very nice. It meant a lot. 'Eboue, don't listen,' they said. 'You know we love you'.

Arsenal's Ivory Coast Defender Emmanuel

"After that it gave me more confidence. I ended up playing in the next game against Porto. I've watched it back and I even showed it to my son, too.

"He doesn't like to watch that day! I said, 'Mathis, come and watch this'. I showed him to let him know that it can happen. If you're a footballer, it can happen. So you have to be strong."

Eboue is currently a free agent after being banned by FIFA for unpaid debt to his former agent, Sebastien Boisseau.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Thierry Henry
Emmanuel Eboue
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Premier League
Mesut Özil
Arsene Wenger
UEFA Champions League
Theo Walcott
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again