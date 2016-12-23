What Emmanuel Eboue said to Arsene Wenger after Wigan horror show in 2008

Cast your minds back to Saturday 6th December, 2008.

It's Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsene Wenger's men taking a 16th-minute lead through Emmanuel Adebayor's cool finish.

Samir Nasri was then forced to go off 16 minutes later after a strong challenge from Wilson Palacios, which saw cult hero Emmanuel Eboue enter the fray.

Article continues below

And the rest is history.

The Ivorian produced one of the worst performances from an Arsenal player in Premier League history, making a number of awful - but hilarious - mistakes that almost cost the game.

Article continues below

Eboue's diabolical showing eventually saw him substituted in the 90th minute, with fans booing the right-back as he trudged off the pitch to be replaced by Mikel Silvestre.

Arsenal hung on to a 1-0 win that day to end Wigan's five-game unbeaten run, but the game will always be remembered for Eboue being humiliated.

In a widespread interview with the Telegraph, where he discussed everything from meeting the Queen to pretending to talk Korean, Eboue revealed how he felt after the game and what he said to Wenger.

"I was very surprised by that reaction of the fans," he said. "The whole team was playing bad that day but we still won 1-0. All of us played badly.

"I don't know why it was only me. When you are a footballer and your own fans boo you, it's very bad, your confidence goes.

"After that happened I said to Arsene Wenger, 'I don't want to come in anymore for training because I feel bad'. I got back home and I was crying.

"But the same week some of the fans came to the club to say sorry to me about that. That was very nice. It meant a lot. 'Eboue, don't listen,' they said. 'You know we love you'.

"After that it gave me more confidence. I ended up playing in the next game against Porto. I've watched it back and I even showed it to my son, too.

"He doesn't like to watch that day! I said, 'Mathis, come and watch this'. I showed him to let him know that it can happen. If you're a footballer, it can happen. So you have to be strong."

Eboue is currently a free agent after being banned by FIFA for unpaid debt to his former agent, Sebastien Boisseau.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms