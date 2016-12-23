Over the past week, rumours linking Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a return to Madrid have been doing the rounds, only this time tipping him to join Real rather than Atletico.

Whether the rumours are true or not at this stage is unclear, but there now seems to be a real effort from the Spanish press to unsettle the Belgian international.

And it seems that they are starting early, as Madrid are still under a FIFA transfer embargo until the summer.

However, according to Spanish publication Marca, the stopper has told his pals in the Chelsea dressing room that he wants to quit the club at the end of the season for the Santiago Berbabeu.

The paper is claiming that the player no longer cares about hiding his desire to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as he is desperate for a return to the Spanish capital.

The report also states, though, that his Blues teammates are hoping to change his mind while Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic will 'not make it easy' for him to move on.

Courtois still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal in west London, meaning that the club will be in a strong position when, or if, it comes to negotiating.

But if that is the case and he does want to leave, his performances on the pitch aren't showing it.

Once again, the 24-year-old has been in fine form, and has been a major factor in the club conceding just 11 Premier League goals so far this season.

There is a big chance that this is just the Spanish press' attempt at unsettling the player and creating headlines, but reports in both England and Spain have been rife in their insistence that he will move on at the end of term.

Real Madrid currently have Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla as their first choice goalkeepers, and while the former has generally been in good form since joining the club back in 2014, there is a feeling that they still lack some real star quality in the position.

Courtois is already well versed in how the Spanish league works, having spent three seasons on loan with cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid between 2011-14.

Either way, the next few months could be very uncomfortable for Chelsea fans, who will no doubt want to keep Courtois in between the sticks.

