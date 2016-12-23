Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

McLaren director believes they could have won races with best engine

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier believes that his team could have won races during 2016 if they had the best engine. 

The Surrey-based constructor have gone 78 races without a win, the longest in their history, with their last triumph coming in 2012 during the Brazilian Grand Prix. 

Their Honda engine was not up to the mark during McLaren's first year back in F1 in 2015, but the Japanese supplier have stepped up their game in recent times. 

"If we had the best engine this year, we would have won races," Boullier told Autosport.

"We know, the GPS traces [of corner speeds] tell us."

The director has also claimed that improvements need to be made simultaneously on the engine as well as the chassis in order for McLaren to enhance their race winning potential in the coming years.

Boullier added: "There is room for improvement everywhere with Honda.

"It also drives your chassis development. Everything is connected.

"You can't make a car too draggy if you don't have enough power deployment because you lose time.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice

"You have to balance all the time. We work as one team with Honda to achieve what we want."

The 43-year-old believes that Honda have made progress having cut the gap between McLaren and the top ranked constructors, but also understands that it could still take some time to completely catch up. 

"The gap has closed", he said. "But to get where Mercedes is, you can't just copy and paste.

"There is a way you have to go through.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

"You can't do it in three or six months but in a few years.

"It took Renault time [to make engine gains] and still today, they are not on top of the game.

"They started to develop this engine six years ago."

