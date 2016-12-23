Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Oscar.

Oscar sends message to Chelsea fans on Instagram after China move

Oscar will join Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea in January in a deal worth approximately £60 million, it has been confirmed.

The Brazilian is set to earn a staggering £400,000-per-week in China, which will temporarily make him the world's best-paid player.

That's because, according to BBC Sport, former Manchester United and City striker Carlos Tevez is on the verge of joining Shanghai Shenhua, where he will earn £615,000-per-week.

Oscar's move has shocked the world of football, with Jamie Carragher recently describing it - and the 25-year-old - as "embarrassing".

"This is not a move to further his career," Carragher wrote in his Daily Mail column. "He will talk about the league growing in China, the chance to work with Andre Villas-Boas and the excitement about a new adventure - but we all know those words will be nonsense.

"He has gone for the size of the contract. Nothing else. Players used to look for a pay day in their mid-thirties when their career was coming to an end. We all understood that.

"It is embarrassing that a player would give up his career and the chance to compete for the biggest prizes in the game just for money."

Oscar has now confirmed the move himself on Instagram, where he sent a heartfelt message to Chelsea fans after four years at the club (see below).

He wrote: "I want to thank @chelseafc, the owner and all the employees who have made my time at the club so special.

"A very special thank you to the Chelsea fans, you guys [are] very special and I am honoured to have been a part of your club we have won some special titles together: the UEFA Europa League, the League Cup and, of course, Premier League Champions!

"You will always have a special place in my heart."

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Manager Antonio Conte has since commented on Oscar's move and explained how the Chinese Super League is becoming dangerous.

"The Chinese market is a danger for all - for all the teams in the world not just Chelsea," he said.

"I think we must concentrate on our work. We must not think that in China there is a lot of money and they can take the players."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

