The boxing world was left stunned and saddened last month when it was revealed that Nick Blackwell had been admitted to hospital and required surgery after taking part in a sparring session.

It was just seven months since the 26-year-old had retired from the sport after suffering a brain injury following March’s ill-fated bout against Chris Eubank Jnr.

Blackwell had previously admitted that he missed the sport dearly - but knew he risked serious injury, and even death, by stepping back into the ring.

Sadly, he decided to take that gamble last month, sparring with Hasan Karkardi, who has since been suspended.

Blackwell has been in hospital ever since in an induced coma.

Doctors warned the British champion’s family that he might be left paralysed. Worse, there was a chance if he might never wake up at all.

Big update over Blackwell's condition

But there’s been some fantastic news just days before Christmas: Blackwell has regained consciousness, weeks after doctors removed part of his skull to relieve the pressure on his brain.

Blackwell's friend posts message on Facebook

This is according to the Mirror, who link to the following Facebook post written by Blackwell’s friend Chantelle Pong.

“What a tough 4 weeks it's been for nick and us as a family,” she wrote. “To say we've been on an emotional rollercoaster is an understatement! Due to sparring Nick suffered a bad bleed to the brain and had to have an operation to remove part of his skull to release the pressure. At one point doctors told us nick would be paralysed or he would never wake up again.

“Nick gave us hope by then squeezing our hands, moving his legs and stretching his whole body but every day was different and some days he would respond to tests and other days he wouldn't.

“A few days ago we had the Christmas miracle we've been wanting so badly to happen.. we walked into the hospital expecting to see nick staring blankly at us but instead he was watching telly and really trying to get words out to talk to people now that his breathing ventilator has been taken out completely!

“He looks just like himself again and is very smiley. Because of him still being in hospital we wanted to keep Lily away so instead we were able to do the next best thing and FaceTime him. Lils was so excited to tell him all the things she's been doing and the things she's already planned for when he's out of hospital. Nicks face lit up and it really was something amazing!

“We knew he could hear us talking to him when he was asleep and this is the one thing we kept saying - 'just wake up before Christmas'. He's still got a very long way to go to recover to his full potential but we know he will do it, it's just going to take time. At the moment it's all amazing news, he's a fighter at heart for sure.. But he is a blackwell after all😜

“There's been mixed opinions regarding nick sparring in the first place. Some would say it was silly, others would say it was his passion. But that's ok, we didn't take anything to heart as we wanted privacy and nobody knew a thing so we understand the negative comments.

“We don't know what was going through nicks mind at the time but we do know boxing was nicks life and full time job for 10 years, it was all he ever knew and it got ripped away from him. If nick thought for one second that he didn't feel 100% we know in our hearts he would of never stepped foot in that ring to spar. His family and friends are his world and we know he never wanted us to go through this again but he genuinely thought he was at full health.

"This is about a fighter doing what he loves the most and if his niece & nephew put even half the passion and dedication into something they love as much as nick does then I will be very very proud.

"A massive thank you to everyone who prayed and wished nick a speedy recovery. It's really warmed our hearts.

“Merry Christmas to the Blackwell family who have been truly amazing these past few weeks. I couldn't think of a family more deserving to be happy than you lot ❤”

