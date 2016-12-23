Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were given a glimpse of how far they have come in such a short space of time by starring in a video posted out on Manchester United's official Twitter account earlier today.

As part of the club's partnership with the Man Utd foundation and Chevrolet, the two stars were sent back to their roots to surprise some unsuspecting fans just before Christmas.

Not only did they meet all of the lucky youngsters, but Rashford and Lingard also took part in a brief kick-around to show off what they could do.

And, as you can see in the video below, Rashford takes it a lot more seriously than his United teammate.

If you skip to roughly 1:20, the 19-year-old plays a through ball to Lingard who, with just the keeper to beat, attempted a cheeky flicked finish.

But the future David de Gea saw it coming and easily saved the effort, much to Rashford's frustration.

Lingard's response?

"I wanted to score and do a dab!" - like we should have expected anything else, though.

It wasn't long after that Lingard received another brief tongue-lashing from his teammate for not defending.

But again, the young United winger quickly fired back by saying: "Nah we're defensive, gotta get back into shape. It's not about possession these days is it?"

A sly dig at old manager Louis van Gaal's style of play perhaps?

Either way, it is nice to see the pair still possess the same enthusiasm that has got them where there are today.

More recently, the duo have both had to settle for cameo appearances off the bench but are still considered valued members of Man United's squad.

With the busy festive season now upon us, it is likely Jose Mourinho will be forced to rotate his starting XI at some point and it will be up to Rashford and Lingard to prove they deserve to feature more prominently in the second half of the campaign.

