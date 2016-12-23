Alan Ruschel explains how Chapecoense teammate saved his life

Over the past few weeks, Alan Ruschel has gone from a virtually unknown player to a beacon of hope for the footballing world.

As more and more details emerge from the tragic Chapecoense plane crash in Colombia last month, the 27-year-old defender has taken on hero status after being one of the handful of survivors that survived the tragedy that claimed 71 people.

Most of those who passed away were his teammates, coaches and journalists, but being one of the six to walk away from the crash with his life, many have wondered how he did it.

And speaking at a charity game hosted by former Argentine international Andres D'Alessandro on Wednesday night, he told a Brazilian TV station that it was because of teammate Jackson Follman that he is still alive.

Follman also survived the crash, but had to have one of his legs amputated, though Chapecoense have promised him a job for life once he recovers.

And Ruschel explains that Follman's simple invitation to sit next to him proved to be decisive.

“Jackson Follman calls to me and says, ‘come, sit with me’ [before the flight took off] and I went to sit next to him because it was him. I’ve known him since 2007, so I got out of my seat and went with him. At that moment I was saving my life,” he said via Mundo Deportivo.

The defender then went into detail about what he remembered of the flight before it went down.

“It was a smooth and regular flight, and suddenly the lights went out and the emergency light went on," he added.

"I asked Helio Neto (another surviving player) if he heard something (from the cabin), he said no. And he began to pray, asking God to protect us all. And from there I do not remember.”

Chapecoense received the Copa Sudamericana trophy on Wednesday evening, which they will share with Colombian side Atletico Nacional.

Nacional were also handed a fair play award for their conduct in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

Furthermore, the Brazilian club discovered their opponents for the 2017 Copa Libertadores and will take on Nacional of Uruguay, Argentinian side Lanus and Zulia from Venezuela.

