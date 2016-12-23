In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

.

Calvin Johnson dispels rumors of return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems as though Calvin Johnson’s football days are definitely over.

When asked whether or not he was thinking about making a comeback, he offered the following statement.

"I'm not coming back, man," Johnson told ESPN. "Look, man. I got stuff that's going to hurt for the rest of my life. I got a finger that's literally bone-on-bone. This bad boy, it gets smaller. The more and more I do, it grinds bone-on-bone. Literally from last year, I went this year to get another X-ray and this is after I retired, I knew it was messed up but I didn't know to what degree because it was hurt.”

The former Detroit Lion has mangled fingers, an ankle injury that still bothers him (and even had an impact on him during his “Dancing With The Stars” run), a pinched nerve in his shoulder and beat up knees from his time in the league.

As with most professional players that hang up their cleats, Johnson does miss hanging out with his former teammates.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

However, the wear and tear of the violently-entertaining league caught up to him and he’s grateful that he can finally relax.

"The thing I don't miss is waking up in the morning, hurting, the grind of the game. I got chronic stuff that everybody has when they're done playing football for any length of time. So the good thing is I'm able to walk. I feel good. I'm able to spend more time with the fam. I'm able to chill. I don’t have to go out and run three miles every day in practice, you know what I'm saying. Goodness gracious.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

Other than Dancing with the Stars, he plans on heading back to Georgia Tech to finish up his college degree in the near future.

The Lions have seemed to move on nicely from him as well, as they’re currently 9-5 and lead the NFC North heading into Week 16.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Detroit Lions
Calvin Johnson
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again