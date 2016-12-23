Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

It seems as though Calvin Johnson’s football days are definitely over.

When asked whether or not he was thinking about making a comeback, he offered the following statement.

"I'm not coming back, man," Johnson told ESPN. "Look, man. I got stuff that's going to hurt for the rest of my life. I got a finger that's literally bone-on-bone. This bad boy, it gets smaller. The more and more I do, it grinds bone-on-bone. Literally from last year, I went this year to get another X-ray and this is after I retired, I knew it was messed up but I didn't know to what degree because it was hurt.”

The former Detroit Lion has mangled fingers, an ankle injury that still bothers him (and even had an impact on him during his “Dancing With The Stars” run), a pinched nerve in his shoulder and beat up knees from his time in the league.

As with most professional players that hang up their cleats, Johnson does miss hanging out with his former teammates.

However, the wear and tear of the violently-entertaining league caught up to him and he’s grateful that he can finally relax.

"The thing I don't miss is waking up in the morning, hurting, the grind of the game. I got chronic stuff that everybody has when they're done playing football for any length of time. So the good thing is I'm able to walk. I feel good. I'm able to spend more time with the fam. I'm able to chill. I don’t have to go out and run three miles every day in practice, you know what I'm saying. Goodness gracious.”

Other than Dancing with the Stars, he plans on heading back to Georgia Tech to finish up his college degree in the near future.

The Lions have seemed to move on nicely from him as well, as they’re currently 9-5 and lead the NFC North heading into Week 16.

