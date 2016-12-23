Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Former Australian cricket team captain Ricky Ponting.

Video: Ricky Ponting entertains commentators with Mark Waugh chant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ricky Ponting is known to be entertaining with the bat, the former Australian batsman having scored 71 centuries in One Day Internationals and Test matches combined. 

Having led the Kangaroos to three consecutive World Cup wins between 1999 and 2007, the latter two as captain, the former Australian skipper boasts a staggering record in the sport. 

However, Ponting was seen, or rather heard, to showcase a different kind of skill as he took up commentator duties during the Sydney Sixers versus Hobart Hurricanes clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Article continues below

The topic about player chants by the crowd came up and the accompanying Mark Waugh was not able to recall any particular chants associated with him. 

All of a sudden, Ponting burst into the 'Mark Waugh song' much to the delight and amusement of his co-commentators, Waugh and Mark Howard. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

The video, shown further down this article, captures the hilarious moment and the embarrassment for the former Australian opener. 

Here are the entire lyrics:

“Mark Waugh is an Aussie
“He wears a baggy cap
“And when he saw the bookie’s cash
“He said ‘I'm having that’

“He shared it out with Warnie
“They went and had some beers
“And when the ACB found out
“The covered it up for years.”

The song was sang in reference to Waugh's alleged involvement in a match-fixing scandal, but the Australian legend has since been cleared of any charges. 

However, this did not stop his former teammate from bringing back the memories in the most lighthearted fashion. 

The song also provides a reference to Shane Warne, who is considered on the best spinners of all time. 

Soon after the video was posted on social media, Ponting was soaring the trends chart.

The 42-year-old provided full value for entertainment, but judging by the technical aspects of his performance, let's just say that he should hold onto his day job. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
South Africa cricket
New Zealand cricket
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
England cricket
India cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again