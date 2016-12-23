Ricky Ponting is known to be entertaining with the bat, the former Australian batsman having scored 71 centuries in One Day Internationals and Test matches combined.

Having led the Kangaroos to three consecutive World Cup wins between 1999 and 2007, the latter two as captain, the former Australian skipper boasts a staggering record in the sport.

However, Ponting was seen, or rather heard, to showcase a different kind of skill as he took up commentator duties during the Sydney Sixers versus Hobart Hurricanes clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The topic about player chants by the crowd came up and the accompanying Mark Waugh was not able to recall any particular chants associated with him.

All of a sudden, Ponting burst into the 'Mark Waugh song' much to the delight and amusement of his co-commentators, Waugh and Mark Howard.

The video, shown further down this article, captures the hilarious moment and the embarrassment for the former Australian opener.

Here are the entire lyrics:

“Mark Waugh is an Aussie

“He wears a baggy cap

“And when he saw the bookie’s cash

“He said ‘I'm having that’

“He shared it out with Warnie

“They went and had some beers

“And when the ACB found out

“The covered it up for years.”

The song was sang in reference to Waugh's alleged involvement in a match-fixing scandal, but the Australian legend has since been cleared of any charges.

However, this did not stop his former teammate from bringing back the memories in the most lighthearted fashion.

The song also provides a reference to Shane Warne, who is considered on the best spinners of all time.

Soon after the video was posted on social media, Ponting was soaring the trends chart.

The 42-year-old provided full value for entertainment, but judging by the technical aspects of his performance, let's just say that he should hold onto his day job.

