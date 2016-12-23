In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Odell Beckham Jr. sets record on Thursday Night Football

On Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants failed to clinch a playoff berth, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of 24-19, despite a magnificent performance from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

On the evening, Beckham caught 11 passes for 150 yards.

While he failed to find the end zone, he remained an effective part of the passing game, doing all he could to pick up extra yards.

This season, Beckham has made many more headlines for his absurd antics on the sidelines and in interviews, which has clouded his obvious success on the field.

With one game remaining, he has recorded 96 catches for 1,323 yards and 10 touchdowns on the campaign.

On Thursday, he also made some more history on the all-time receiving list, aptly becoming the “fastest ever” to accomplish something

That’s right. In NFL history, no one has reached 4,000 career receiving yards faster than him.

He also tied the legendary Randy Moss on a milestone with one game still remaining in the season.

There’s still time to break that one.

In his path lies Josh Norman and the Washington Redskins in a salivating Week 17 matchup. If you remember back to Week 3, Beckham Jr. tore the Redskins secondary to shreds, posting seven receptions for 121 yards.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

He will be looking to replicate those numbers next week while celebrating in the face of his arch-nemesis Norman.

And who knows, he might make some more history along the way.

New York Giants
