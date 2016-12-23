Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

neymar.

Neymar scored stunning goal during charity match for Chapecoense

Thursday night’s charity match for Chapecoense in Sao Paulo was designed to raise money for the Brazilian club and the victim’s families but those who watched the action were also treated to a Neymar masterclass.

The Barcelona superstar was on fire as his side recorded a 13-9 victory over Robinho and friends.

Kaka also took part, as did Manchester City new boy Gabriel Jesus, plus a host of Brazilian TV and music stars.

Neymar scored four goals during the match, including THIS cheeky combined penalty with Nene.

Meanwhile, footage of Neymar embarrassing Fred Desimpedidos after the defender pleaded with his opponent to show mercy on him has gone viral today. (You can see the video by clicking HERE).

Video: Neymar's brilliant goal

Neymar also scored a free-kick and a powerful left-footed strike but the pick of the bunch was undoubtedly his goal in the first half to make it 5-4.

The 24-year-old beautifully flicked the ball over one of the defender’s heads, then poked the ball around the same opponent before dinking over the goalkeeper.

It was a stunning piece of individual magic from one of the world’s most skilful footballers.

Scroll to 6:28 to see the move from the beginning...

Neymar reveals his hopes for 2017

After the match, Neymar was asked about his hopes for the upcoming year.

“What I want in 2017 is for us to win everything and do the treble all over again,” he was quoted as saying by Sport after the match.

FBL-BRAZIL-OUSADIA-PEDALADA-CHAPECOENSE

Neymar may have scored four goals during the charity match, but he’s been less than prolific for Barcelona so far this season.

Neymar not concerned back his lack of goals

In 18 matches, the Brazilian forward has scored six goals.

“I am very happy with the season I'm having so far, even with few goals,” he added.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

“They will happen naturally. I am very happy with the assists, and I want to help the team in the best way I can.”

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
Brazil Football
Neymar
Ronaldo

