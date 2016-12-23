January looks set to be an interesting month at Manchester United.

It will be the second opportunity Jose Mourinho has to tinker with his squad since arriving at the club back in May and it would appear that the first couple of deals may even be completed before the window officially opens next week.

In terms of incomings, Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is expected to complete a £38 million move to Old Trafford in the coming days.

And Mourinho confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that there is likely to be at least one major departure after it was revealed that Morgan Schneiderlin has asked to leave the club.

The French midfielder has found first-team opportunities hard to come by of late as Mourinho has settled on the trio of Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

But rather than stay and fight for his place, Schneiderlin has opted to move on after just 18 months at Old Trafford and his current boss will not stand in the 27-year-old's way.

When asked if Schneiderlin had requested a transfer, Mourinho replied: "Yeah. Yeah. Great professional. Fantastic boy, very honest, very open and he opened his heart a couple of times.

"My answer is simple: if he's playing regularly with me I have the right to say no way, if he's not playing regularly I have no right to tell a player that if he wants to be happy you're going nowhere.

"So my answer was if the offer is right and our board thinks the offer is a good offer in relation to a very good player like Morgan I would not stop him to go."

Earlier in the day, Sky Sports were reporting that West Brom had made a bid worth up to £18 million for the former Southampton star but Everton are also thought to be interested.

Schneiderlin was brought to United by Louis van Gaal for a fee believed to be in the region of £24 million and yet the club look likely to make a loss on the midfielder.

The 15-time French international has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils, however, just eight of those have come this season and he hasn't even been included in a matchday squad since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in November.

