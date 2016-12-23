Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roger Federer: Back to the tennis court.

Roger Federer set for comeback in Hopman Cup on New Year's Day

Former world number one Roger Federer is ready to make a dramatic comeback after a six month layoff from competitive tennis following rehabilitation on a knee injury.

Federer last featured in the semi-final clash with Milos Raonic at Wimbledon and has since been out of action.

He suffered a knee injury back in February and underwent surgery in March, and also missed the French Open due to a back injury.

Following knee and back injuries, the Swiss star announced in July that he needed extensive rehabilitation which would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

However, at the present scenario, he is poised to return, announcing his resurgence in the top-flight at the Hopman Cup on New Year’s Day in Perth, Australia.

He will be partnered by teenager Belinda Bencic in the tournament.

Sky Sports quoted Federer saying: “I do believe that it could be very beneficial for the future of my tennis career.

"To have had this six-month layoff, rejuvenated, refreshed, maybe mentally, I needed this rest more than I thought."

He, himself, was unsure of the length of time he would be sidelined, but stated that the program has assisted him in regard of the future.

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

“And maybe my body needed a rest more than I thought it would. I tried to look at the big picture, I hope it's going to pay off.

“At least one thing I know now is I have no regrets. I did everything this year to get my body back in shape.

“It didn't feel too gruelling, too long, too hard to go through this process. I have actually enjoyed it.”

The Swiss ace is optimistic of proving his critics wrong as he is aiming for major honours in the months ahead.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-RACE

One of the greatest exponents of the game, Federer has accomplished everything that tennis could offer, yet, the desire remains to prolong his stay among the elites of the current generation.

His versatility, finesse, and agility are at an optimum level, given his age and with this break, the tennis faithful could witness an overturn of fortunes for the Swiss giant in the coming months.

