Arsene Wenger reveals surprising stat about Mesut Ozil's defensive skills

Arsenal have endured a bit of a difficult spell as of late, and one of the players to come in for some serious criticism is Mesut Ozil.

Usually, the Germany international is the darling of Gunners fans, but following their defeats to Everton and Manchester City earlier this month, much has been made of his apparent inability to defend.

But whereas in the past he might have got away with it, the people in the stands are starting to get wise, and frankly, a little tired with him not putting in a shift.

However, Arsene Wenger has jumped to the defence of his player by first insisting that he isn't given a free pass when it comes to doing the 'dirty work'.

And he then went on to reveal a surprising stat about the player that would suggest he is in fact no worse than anyone else in the squad when it comes to defending.

“I don’t give him any leeway when the team doesn’t have possession,” Wenger explained as per The Guardian.

“He has to do his job like everybody else and usually he does it well. Mesut Özil is an important player, a big player, and the big players always respond to criticism on the pitch. His main strength is of course when we have the ball and he suffers more when we don’t have it.

"At City, he suffered more than others because we didn’t have enough of the ball. Unfortunately, if you want to have the ball, you have to win it back.

“We have suffered a little bit physically in the last two games. We were twice 1-0 up and started the game well. I felt we have given a lot in Europe, in the Premier League. We were a bit less fresh mentally to absorb the pressure of two big away games having just come back from Europe.”

And then Wenger went on to reveal that Ozil does actually work as hard as anyone else when it comes to getting the ball back, stating that he is tied second in the league for doing just that – the same as teammate Alexis Sanchez.

“He is a guy who works much harder than people think and his body language goes a bit against him sometimes. We are a team who win the ball back high up the pitch very well, which means he and Alexis do their part of the job very well.

"We had a deficit in winning the ball back in the middle of the pitch at Manchester City.”

So is it possible that it's just a case of bad body language?

