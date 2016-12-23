The concept of luck when it comes to wins and losses in the NFL is a murky subject.

How much can we attribute close wins to luck versus clutch play?

According to Dieter Kurtenbach of Fox Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the luckiest team in the NFL this season. And he might have a point.

Before a 53-yard field goal with no time remaining gave the Tennessee Titans a walk off win in Week 15, the Chiefs were 10-3, but according to Kurtenbach, might have been two wins better than what their stats indicate.

He came to this conclusion by taking a look at some of their close victories and what led them to the win in each contest.

In Week 9, the Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 19-14, but were the beneficiary of four turnovers, including a fumble on the goal line in the fourth quarter. Further, they didn’t score a touchdown except for the lone score in the first quarter against an abysmal opponent.

In Week 10, they were able to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired after Marcus Peters stripped the ball from Kelvin Benjamin deep into Carolina territory. However, during the celebration from the play, Peters punted the ball into the stands and drew a 5-yard penalty instead of the correct 15-yard punishment. A 15-yard penalty would have pushed them outside of field goal range.

In Week 12, kicker Cairo Santos hit both uprights to win the game in overtime in what was perhaps the luckiest play of the entire 2016 season.

Finally, in Week 13, the Chiefs were in the process of blowing a game against the Atlanta Falcons when Eric Berry picked off a two-point conversion attempt by Matt Ryan and returned it the other way for a pick-2 score. They won that game by one point.

Winning those four games like that begs the question of whether luck was involved. What are the odds that Kansas City would be on the right side of each of those games?

However, losing in the final seconds to the Titans last week put a bit of a damper on things.

The Chiefs will take on their division rival Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers in their final two games of the season. We will see if they can make any more late-game heroics happen en route to the playoffs.

