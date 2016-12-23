Conor McGregor is one of the most recent high-rising sports stars in the world, and everyone wants a slice of the pie.

Everyone would love to have the UFC Lightweight champion involved in their projects because he is such a draw. From Hollywood to the WWE, a lot of organisations have been linked to the MMA fighter.

Whether it be signing him permanently, or just bringing him in for a one-off appearance, WWE has constantly been rumoured to be bringing in McGregor for a show, and now the fighter has confirmed he has been contacted by the company.

According to NoDQ, while being interviewed for RTE Sport in Ireland, Notorious stated that he's had offers coming in from WWE, boxing promotions and Hollywood.

He said via their report.“I can go out and conquer the boxing scene as well. That’s a very serious thought. That’s a very serious conversation that’s happening. I’ve got those (professional) wrestling guys trying to contact me as well. I’ve got Hollywood trying to contact me as well. I’ve got so many options.”

This only adds fuel to the fire of the speculation that McGregor will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 33 next year in Orlando, but whether it be for a match or just for a segment remains to be seen.

Triple H recently said the WWE is wide open for discussions with the Irish fighter if he wishes to work with the company, and many members of the WWE universe would love to see that happen. His alluring and energetic charisma that would suit the WWE style, and there have even been rumours he could face The Game or The Rock in the ring.

However, there has been speculation that McGregor is taking time off from everything until his child is born, so we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes from the reported contact between the two parties.

