Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor says WWE have tried to contact him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor is one of the most recent high-rising sports stars in the world, and everyone wants a slice of the pie.

Everyone would love to have the UFC Lightweight champion involved in their projects because he is such a draw. From Hollywood to the WWE, a lot of organisations have been linked to the MMA fighter.

Whether it be signing him permanently, or just bringing him in for a one-off appearance, WWE has constantly been rumoured to be bringing in McGregor for a show, and now the fighter has confirmed he has been contacted by the company.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to NoDQ, while being interviewed for RTE Sport in Ireland, Notorious stated that he's had offers coming in from WWE, boxing promotions and Hollywood.

He said via their report.“I can go out and conquer the boxing scene as well. That’s a very serious thought. That’s a very serious conversation that’s happening. I’ve got those (professional) wrestling guys trying to contact me as well. I’ve got Hollywood trying to contact me as well. I’ve got so many options.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

This only adds fuel to the fire of the speculation that McGregor will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 33 next year in Orlando, but whether it be for a match or just for a segment remains to be seen.

Triple H recently said the WWE is wide open for discussions with the Irish fighter if he wishes to work with the company, and many members of the WWE universe would love to see that happen. His alluring and energetic charisma that would suit the WWE style, and there have even been rumours he could face The Game or The Rock in the ring.

However, there has been speculation that McGregor is taking time off from everything until his child is born, so we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes from the reported contact between the two parties.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
The Rock
John Cena
Triple H
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again