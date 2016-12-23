Lots of things have changed for J.R. Smith since his time as a Denver Nugget. He had a brief stint in New York City as the Knicks’ resident volume scorer off the bench. Most importantly, he was traded to Cleveland along with Iman Shumpert and has become a champion there.

He recently got married and has settled down in Northeast Ohio. He’s pretty far from the party animal persona that dogged him in the other cities he has played in. Shirtless summer aside, he’s been a model citizen in his latest stop.

After George Karl fired criticism at a number of his former Nuggets players, the 31-year-old sharpshooter responded to the shots on Twitter. He wrote: “Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad.”

If anyone knows a little something about re-invention, it would be Smith at this point. He’s completely turned his career around and Karl’s last moment in the league was being ousted from Sacramento after grumbling with another marquee player.

This response reflects the changes in the recent champion as it takes a tone of pity rather than outright anger. The shot selection has changed for the better but so has the person shooting the ball.

Karl must have been rightly frustrated by how things were going as he was coaching the team, but these kinds of attacks don’t reflect any better on him than they do the players that he is bashing. Hopefully he can coach better at his next stop.

If he needs a lesson on re-inventing himself, then maybe he should take a look at one of his older players for some pointers.