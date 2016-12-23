Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

J.R. Smith.

J.R. Smith responds to George Karl's criticism

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lots of things have changed for J.R. Smith since his time as a Denver Nugget. He had a brief stint in New York City as the Knicks’ resident volume scorer off the bench. Most importantly, he was traded to Cleveland along with Iman Shumpert and has become a champion there.

He recently got married and has settled down in Northeast Ohio. He’s pretty far from the party animal persona that dogged him in the other cities he has played in. Shirtless summer aside, he’s been a model citizen in his latest stop.

After George Karl fired criticism at a number of his former Nuggets players, the 31-year-old sharpshooter responded to the shots on Twitter. He wrote: “Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad.”

If anyone knows a little something about re-invention, it would be Smith at this point. He’s completely turned his career around and Karl’s last moment in the league was being ousted from Sacramento after grumbling with another marquee player.

This response reflects the changes in the recent champion as it takes a tone of pity rather than outright anger. The shot selection has changed for the better but so has the person shooting the ball.

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Karl must have been rightly frustrated by how things were going as he was coaching the team, but these kinds of attacks don’t reflect any better on him than they do the players that he is bashing. Hopefully he can coach better at his next stop.

If he needs a lesson on re-inventing himself, then maybe he should take a look at one of his older players for some pointers.

Topics:
NBA
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Carmelo Anthony
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
Western Conference
JR Smith

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again