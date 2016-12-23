Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar.

10 goal celebrations that led to red cards

Every football fan loves a great goal celebration, but these days players can hardly do anything without picking up a needless yellow card.

Want to celebrate by taking your shirt off? Yellow card. Fancy celebrating with your own supporters? Booking. Desperate to swear down the camera to millions of viewers like Wayne Rooney at Upton Park in 2011? Two-match ban.

Okay, so the last one was fair enough, but you get the point. Unless you celebrate like Alan Shearer used to, there’s a good chance your name will find its way into the referee’s notebook.

There have been occasions in the past where a goal celebration has earned a player a second booking and, subsequently, a red card.

Sports Hub have put together a compilation of the 10 best red card goal celebrations and they’re all fantastic.

10. Emmanuel Emenike

First, let’s head to Russia for the most bizarre sending off on this list.

Emenike, playing for Spartak Moscow against Zenit, was shown a red card for tapping his forearm after scoring. Nope, we have no idea either.

p1b4m4dgqjhi91q1rbqe6r02rb9.jpg

9. Eric Hassli

Eric Hassli thought he was being smart when he threw his shirt into the crowd after scoring a penalty back in 2011.

He French forward had another shirt on underneath but the referee, abiding by the rules, was left with no choice but to show him a second yellow card.

p1b4m2su131ku6igt1a2n11pl1e9s9.jpg

8. Edinson Cavani

You’re asking for a yellow card if you celebrate by pretending to fire a gun - which is precisely what Edinson Cavani did while playing for Paris Saint-Germain against Lens in 2014.

"He always (celebrates) the same way,” PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi told Canal Plus after the match.

He doesn’t anymore…

7. Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez enhanced his status as a Boca Juniors hero when he celebrated a goal against his side’s fierce rivals, River Plate, by emulating a chicken.

Boca refer to River as the Gallinas (Chickens) so this celebration deservedly earned Tevez a second yellow card.

6. Roman Shirokov

This one doesn’t require too much explanation.

His gesture after scoring speaks for itself.

p1b4m32c1r1p5d1bd01mgr1efdqoab.jpg

5. Neymar

Neymar was the king of South American football back in 2011 but was nowhere near as mature as he is these days.

Back in April of 2011, the Brazilian was sent off for wearing a mask of himself and boy did he react badly…

p1b4m34el8i9u10ub861m991mfdd.jpg

4. Medi Dresevic

This might actually be the funniest celebration on this list.

Swedish centre-back Medi Dresevic celebrated scoring by running into the stands, sitting on a seat and applauding his own effort.

Lovely stuff.

p1b4m3694jffuc0412n7f1gcjif.jpg

3. Mario Gjurovski

A lesson to footballers everywhere: you’re definitely getting a yellow card if you stick your shorts on your head.

p1b4m3i22v17si48s1mkb83j1sdrh.jpg

2. Dally Gbale

Dally Gbale was sent off in 2014 for mooning the opposition fans - which is fair enough, really.

What did he expect was going to happen?

p1b4m3jn331kq21ajf1eio4l56krj.jpg

1. Jacopo Violani

No, wait, this is the funniest goal celebration on the list.

Head-butting the side of a plastic dugout and falling straight through it. What more can you ask for from a goal celebration?

That’s right: nothing.

p1b4m3l93s7h8u9ivo51vun1bipl.jpg

