Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo was one among the several candidates tipped to fill the vacated seat of Nico Rosberg at Mercedes in the upcoming season.

But he ruled out a move, and has now sensationally claimed that Red Bull would be a befitting place to be than their title rivals.

Having impressed in his three years in top-flight racing, Ricciardo has caught the attention of the heavyweights with many closely monitoring his situation at Red Bull.

Article continues below

However, the Australian is defiant that there is no other team he would rather be than the one he is presently in.

Speaking on the issue, ESPN quoted the 27-year-old saying: “I believe so. If you were a betting man you would say, ‘well, why wouldn’t Mercedes win again?’ but I honestly believe [Red Bull is a better place to be].”

Article continues below

He brings to the fore, the complacency factor among their peers which could aid in the former champions' revival, with the whole team motivated to produce results in 2017.

“Also because we are the opposite of complacent right now. We are so motivated, we have everything behind us and I feel like it will be a massive push with a lot of energy.

“With [engine supplier] Renault it really feels like they have fed off their improvements this year and everyone is just like '2017, let's go and push it up'. Obviously, compared to Mercedes, you know they will be quick, but maybe they have the ability to become a bit complacent, whereas we are the opposite of that right now.”

Mercedes have been in dominant form for the last three years, i.e. since Ricciardo made his debut in 2014, but a change in regulations regarding aerodynamics for the next campaign, Red Bull could be in with a chance to upscale their counterparts, according to him.

He has been consistent throughout, finishing in third place in the championship in two of the three seasons in Formula One, earning accolades from all quarters.

Although, Ricciardo managed to win only once in 2016, the Malaysian GP, but he is hopeful of seeing Red Bull back at their best as early as the season ahead.

He added: “That's been the coolest thing about this year.

"The results have been the icing on the cake, but to see how they've turned it around and see how then they have fed off that energy and improvement -- it's a just that we want to keep doing better.

"Okay, we've done well this year and maybe we should be happy, but it's like no, we want to get back to the top and kill it!"

He reiterates the need for more power and reliability in the engines, but with the groundwork laid in previous seasons, Red Bull can be at par with Ferrari and Mercedes.

“Sure, we know that with the extra downforce we are going to need even more power than we had this year, but we have got a pretty aggressive approach. I think we've got to go for that and try to maximise it. If we go conservative the drag might outweigh it and we won't be as close as we should be, so at the moment it looks positive and they are pushing a lot.

“You've still got reliability and stuff to take care of, but we have got time on our side and it's looking like it's all going in the right direction. I don't know what Ferrari and Mercedes are doing, but from what I've seen and what they have done in the past, it looks pretty good.”

With both Ricciardo and teammate Max Verstappen at the threshold of stamping their authority among the giants of the sport, the world of racing could witness a challenge between the duo for top honours in the years to come.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms