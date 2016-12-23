The Cleveland Browns are terrible. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out.

The 0-14 franchise is in disarray and on the precipice of making history as perhaps the worst team in NFL history.

Yes, the worst team ever.

As Matt Miller of Bleacher Report pointed out on Twitter, they actually have the opportunity to lose two dozen games this season, counting the preseason.

The only NFL team to go 0-16 in history was the 2008 Detroit Lions.

But get this: they actually went 4-0 in the preseason that year.

Therefore, the Browns can set the NFL record for the number of total losses in one season.

That’s not a record that any franchise wants to break.

The Browns have been terrible on both sides of the ball. They rank 30th in the NFL in total offense (306.3 yards per game), 30th in third down percentage (35 percent), 31st in points per game (15.7).

On the other side of the ball, they also rank 31st in opposing points per game (29.1), 31st in total defense (400.8 yards per game) and 31st in opposing third down percentage (47 percent).

Usually teams are slightly better on one side of the ball than the other, but unfortunately for Cleveland, they’re abysmal at both ends.

They’ll have two more games to reverse the path of history, as they take on the Chargers on Saturday before traveling to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on New Year’s day.

