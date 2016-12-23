Miami retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey on Thursday night during a energetic ceremony. The Hall of Fame center only played in Miami for three seasons, but he delivered the franchise its first championship along with a young Dwyane Wade.

Although Wade is no longer with the Heat, he is undoubtedly the biggest franchise star in the history of South Beach’s basketball club. A big part of the shooting guard’s development was winning that title in 2006 with The Diesel.

Looking back on that time, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a thank you to Shaq for their time together: “Thanks to @shaq for helping all of our dreams come true. Great teammate, Great leader and even better friend to me in our time wearing that heat uniform.”

The Heat’s second biggest free agent acquisition ever pushed Wade to be a leader of the team and take on that responsibility every night. Miami’s most decorated player even went so far as to say that O’Neal was responsible for a lot of his early success as a player.

While that is a little strong, the fun-loving big man did help put the Florida franchise on the map and that is a big reason why his jersey is hanging from the rafters. The ending of the partnership was not great as Shaq burned some bridges on the way out of town.

Pat Riley knows better than anyone that time heals all wounds and his decision to retire the 44-year-old’s number is proof of that old adage.